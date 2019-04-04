The one thing the far right and leftists both agree on? The Biden video is silly

Making fun of Joe Biden online is a cottage industry right now. Last night, Samantha Bee offered her perfectly crude take on Biden’s misguided apology video, and several more have surfaced in the interim.

It seems as though, in a wildly polarized world, there’s only one thing the right and the left can agree on, which is that Joe Biden should maybe sit this one out. (It’s only The West Wing-worshiping millions in the middle who beg to differ.) As prominent members from both sides weigh in on Biden, however, it’s important to keep in mind how galactically hypocritical it is for one of those sides to do so.

On the left half of the equation, there’s this piece from video editing grand master, Vic Berger:

Joe Biden promises to be less handsy and vows to respect personal space pic.twitter.com/H110sy66QY — Vic Berger IV (@VicBergerIV) April 4, 2019

He transposes audio from Biden’s apology with zoomed-in video of him invading the space of women and children, and uses Tim and Eric-style bristly sound editing for emphasis. It’s perfectly in keeping with Berger’s usual fare, which is often focused on far-right media figures like Mike Cernovich and Baked Alaska. Even though Biden is a much different ideological target than Berger’s usual suspects, Biden’s misunderstanding of the moment, coupled with the amount of damning footage in circulation, make him a natural fit.

Then there’s the competing video of Biden coming from Berger’s political opposite, the President of the United States.