Successful negotiation requires more than just confidence

But for women, closing the ‘confidence gap’ can’t solve the wage gap. Self-assurance alone won’t turn 85 cents into a dollar or overturn a system that has routinely underpaid women. Because beyond confidence, there are also other cognitive factors holding them back.

Women often internalize negative feedback and let it dictate their sense of worth, according to research from Wellesley. If we make a mistake at work, we think it’s because we lack those skills. But if we hit a professional milestone, we’ll attribute it to luck. Worse, performance reviews can perpetuate this negative feedback cycle—where there is often a double standard. It’s not uncommon that managers will criticize women for certain behaviors that they praise men for. As Fast Company previously reported, a woman who doesn’t display “interpersonal warmth” might be labeled “brusque” or “uncaring,” but a man will be seen as “decisive.”

Women and perfectionism

It’s no wonder that women feel pressure to be perfect at work. And when it comes time to negotiate a raise or promotion, this pressure can be an obstacle for success. When my team and I conducted research for my book Choke, we found that the pressure to succeed leads to overthinking, which causes ‘paralysis by analysis’—the inability to perform basic functions on autopilot. It’s similar to how thinking about every movement can make the best professional athlete miss a free throw, as pressure mounts and the fear of messing up makes it hard to articulate one’s point. We focus too much on every word coming out of our mouths. We fumble words, miss the mark, and even forget the critical points that we had intended to make.

In short, we choke. And, returning to the first point, many women will then internalize this negative outcome as a product of a negative personality trait, rather than acknowledging the situation at hand—systemic inequality that can cause us crippling anxiety.

What can be done to overcome these hurdles? While it’s important to remind yourself of all the reasons you deserve a raise or promotion, it’s similarly important to alter how you view stressful negotiations—focusing on three key areas can help you prepare in both thought and action.

1) Practice, practice, practice

You’ve decided what you’ll say in your negotiation. Now it’s time to rehearse it in-person with someone who shares vital characteristics with your supervisor—whether it’s a friend or straight-shooting colleague. Sitting down with them can help ease your anxiety about sitting down with your boss. Plus, they can offer comments or criticisms on your talking points.