Inside the secretive, long-term collaboration between Sonos and Ikea

In 2016, a team of Swedish designers from Ikea flew to Santa Barbara. They weren’t there for the sunshine or the seaside boardwalk. They were there to learn how to build speakers—from Sonos, the 17-year-old audio company that’s based in the California city.

The talk went well. Ikea and Sonos agreed to a secretive partnership to build a series of products dubbed “Symfonisk,” to be sold exclusively in Ikea stores. Now, for the first time, the companies are sharing the fruits of their partnership. Launching this August, they are a pair of uniquely designed, Wi-Fi audio devices that rethink speakers as actual pieces of furniture rather than electronics.

“We’re trying to take our attitude and blend it with their attitude, to find ways [speakers] can show up from a Trojan horse perspective and have double functionality,” says Tad Toulis, Sonos VP of design.

The first Symfonisk product is a $100 “bookshelf” speaker. Most bookshelf speakers are really just small speakers that are meant to fit on a bookshelf. The Symfonisk bookshelf is a functioning bookshelf—it actually mounts to your wall and supports 6.6 pounds of additional weight, and its bracket design can be directly incorporated into other Ikea storage solutions like the Kallax, Bestå, and Eket cabinets.

The second Symfonisk product is a $180 speaker-turned-lamp. It’s a 360-degree speaker that’s similar to Sonos’s own Play:1 in terms of its audio engineering—except that it’s also a functioning lamp.

Ikea has been trying to crack the code of the smart home since it began working in this space in 2012, when it launched its first tech line, called “Home Smart.” In 2015, Ikea debuted bedside tables with built-in wireless chargers for phones. “We did that on insights that 95% of people have their mobile phones charging on their bedside tables at night,” says Björn Block, business leader, Ikea Home Smart. The company also delved into smart lighting, creating some pretty provocative (if not always reliable, in my testing) connected LED bulbs that could dim or light up automatically.

Rather than enlist outside partners, Ikea has taken on these projects mostly on its own, basing its design on its deep consumer research. But lighting and handy chargers aren’t enough to make a home feel like home. “We have stats telling us that for 59% of people we talked to—of 10,000 to 20,000 people—the number one factor of creating atmosphere at home is actually music,” says Block. “In lighting, we had 40 years of experience … But we knew nothing about sound and music. That’s how we came across Sonos.”