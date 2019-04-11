Three ways to give better advice

Over time, you’re likely to have other people at work ask you for advice. You might have colleagues who see something you do well and want your help. There might be folks in your industry who value your expertise. You might even take on the role of mentor.

When you find yourself in an advice-giving situation, here are some suggestions for how to approach it.

Answer the right question

Often, people seeking advice come to you with a specific question. That is good. I am always wary of people who just want to “pick my brain.” The conversation is likely to ramble and probably not be that useful in the long-run.

But, just because someone asked you a particular question doesn’t mean that you should answer that question. Instead, start by asking yourself what question you think the person should have asked you. That is, try to understand the assumptions underlying the question. Then, figure out how to address that issue rather than the particular thing someone asked for.

Remember that when people want advice, they often don’t know much about the domain they are asking about. So, they ask the best question they can based on what they know. Because you know more about the area, you are likely to recognize that there is a better way for them to achieve their goals.

If you can’t figure out why you have been asked for a particular piece of advice, it is also OK to ask a few questions of your own before proceeding to answer. Find out more about the situation the person is in and get a sense of what that individual is trying to accomplish. Then, you’re in a better position to re-frame the question to give a useful answer.

Provide information

Often, people ask for advice by getting a sense of what you would do in the same situation. Resist the temptation to talk about the course of action you would take. For one thing, your goals may not be the same as someone else’s goals, and so you might suggest something that would be perfectly good for you, but wouldn’t help the advice-seeker much. For another, some people are just trying to validate a decision they have already made. If you disagree with what they want to hear, they may just ignore your suggestion.