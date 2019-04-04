Beyoncé and Adidas team up to relaunch Ivy Park

Adidas is teaming up with Beyoncé for what she’s calling “the partnership of a lifetime.”

Beyoncé will serve as a creative partner with the athletic brand, developing footwear and apparel, as well as relaunching her own athleisure brand Ivy Park through Adidas.

“Adidas has had tremendous success in pushing creative boundaries,” said Beyoncé in a statement. “We share a philosophy that puts creativity, growth and social responsibility at the forefront of business. I look forward to relaunching and expanding Ivy Park on a truly global scale with a proven, dynamic leader.”

Beyoncé launched Ivy Park in 2016 with U.K. retailer Topshop. But the two split ways last year with Beyoncé gaining 100% control over her brand.

There are no details yet of what percentage, if any, Adidas will own of Ivy Park or when products will launch. Regardless, like its massively lucrative partnership with Kanye West, it’s another huge get for Adidas.

“As the creator sports brand, Adidas challenges the status quo and pushes the limits of creativity through its open source approach,” said Eric Liedtke, executive board member of global brands for Adidas. “Beyoncé is an iconic creator but also a proven business leader, and together, we have the ability to inspire change and empower the next generation of creators.”