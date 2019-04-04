The Mueller Report now has the perfect, shocking cover

After years of investigations, former FBI director Robert Mueller delivered his 300+ page “Mueller Report” on Russian interference during the 2016 election to Congress during the last week of March. The world has yet to see what’s inside. Three publishers are currently racing to tell the story, though we might not see the report anytime soon. Eventually, it will be declassified into the public domain–at which time it will be read, dissected, excerpted, and obsessed over as we all try to make sense of this tumultuous time in politics.

Michael Bierut, partner at the storied graphic design firm Pentagram, was one of a few designers asked by The New Yorker to design a speculative cover for the unreleased report–no doubt, something about just having a front cover for this report makes it more tangible. Here’s what he created:

At first glance, it seems to be the perfect acknowledgement that whatever went on around the 2016 election has become a nearly unintelligible storyline, with too many characters and criminal charges to follow. Just outside the tangle sits the five-letter word that feels intrinsically linked to it all–but may or may not have eluded FBI investigators altogether.

“I am very happy that spelling and arithmetic worked in my favor on this one,” Bierut tells Co.Design. The cover’s real brilliance isn’t that easter egg, though. It’s that the design is compelling either way–whether history remembers Trump as being involved in the events leading up to Russia’s efforts to influence the 2016 election or not.