Samantha Bee’s response to Joe Biden’s apology is appropriately crude

What: A pantomime-heavy response to Joe Biden’s video apologizing for his documented tendency to greet women a little too enthusiastically.

Who: Samantha Bee and the team at Full Frontal.

Why we care: The political pressure on Joe Biden is heating up as more women come forward to explain how his overzealous greetings, which sometimes involved unwanted kissing and hair-sniffing, made them feel. While the probably 2020 candidate has found some unlikely supporters to defend his behavior, Sam Bee is not one of them.

On Wednesday afternoon, Biden addressed the elephant in the electoral college by releasing an apologetic video on Twitter. Once again, Biden repeated that he never had any malicious (read: horny) intent and chalked up his personal space-invasion to a desire for “making connections.” He also promised that he would be more mindful going forward, as though that wasn’t an obvious given. Unfortunately for him, but in a big gift to comedy-appreciators everywhere, Biden made some questionable hand gestures in demonstrating the kinds of things he would no longer be doing. Some Twitterers, like HuffPo‘s Ashley Feinberg, immediately noticed this questionable decision. In a short video, however, Samantha Bee gleefully takes Biden’s pantomime game to the next level.

Feel free to “connect with” the full video below.