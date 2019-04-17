How to negotiate your severance package—and when to reject it entirely

Being let go from your job is one of life’s top 10 most stressful events, according to the Holmes-Rahe Life Stress Inventory. And no wonder. In many cases, you not only lose your primary or only source of income, but you also lose important benefits, such as health insurance.

In some cases, especially if you’ve reached a senior position at work or work at a company that provides them, you’ll be offered a severance package. This may include an amount equal to the continuation of your salary and benefits for a period of time, stock options, resources to assist you in finding a new job, as well as other provisions and demands. It may be presented to you during a meeting at which you’re released from employment, at an exit interview, or by mail.

Because most employees are “at will” and can be fired for any reason that does not violate labor laws or regulations, severance packages aren’t guaranteed. Typically, they’re awarded when there’s a contract that provides for them or when it’s the policy of the company to provide them, says attorney Matthew J. Kidd.

But what do you do if the offer you get is too low or has terms that are unacceptable to you? In some cases, you can negotiate the offer, but doing so has risks. Here’s what you need to know about pushing back.

Know your rights and risks

Because severance packages are generally not required by law, employers typically set the terms. So, if you ask for changes or make a counteroffer, that could be considered rejecting the package, and the offer may be withdrawn entirely. If an employer offers severance packages or if they’re part of a contract, that’s not likely to happen. However, each situation and its risk need to be considered individually, Kidd says.

It’s good idea to refer to any employment contracts or severance package provisions in your employee handbook. Hiring an attorney to review the agreement may also be a good investment, especially to determine if the agreement violates any state or federal labor or other laws, Kidd says. For example, the Worker Adjustment and Training Notification Act of 1988 (WARN Act) requires most employers with more than 100 employees who are closing a plant or undergoing a mass layoff to provide 60 days’ notice to employees. Workers over age 40 are protected by the Older Workers Benefit Protection Act (OWBPA), which requires a 21-day review period for severance packages.

Be aware of what you’re giving up

When Eileen Scully, founder of The Rising Tides, a workplace consultancy, was fired from a previous job, her former employer tried to get her to sign a severance agreement immediately. “They tried to force me into this confidentiality agreement that would have been a three-year binding agreement that wouldn’t let me not only never talk about them or their practices to a competitor but to anyone. I wasn’t allowed to talk to any of their clients or prospects that I had been working with. So, it was incredibly restrictive,” she says.