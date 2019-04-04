Apple just dropped the price of the HomePod to $299

Apple has reduced the price of its HomePod smart speaker from $349 to $299. The price drop comes just 13 months after the HomePad was released. While Apple’s smart speak has received rave reviews for its sound quality, other aspects of the device have been found to be lacking.

Specifically, the HomePod has been criticized for its lack of third-party services and the overall reliability of Siri, Apple’s smart assistant. But the main drawback to HomePod has always been its price. At its original $349 price, the HomePod was one of the most expensive smart speakers on the market. Even with its $50 price drop today, it still remains one of the most expensive smart speakers. Smart speakers from Apple competitors, like the Amazon Echo lineup or the Google Home series, typically range from $49 to $149.

But given the HomePod’s superior audio quality, will the $50 price drop be enough to boost sales? It’s possible but probably unlikely, since the “killer feature” in smart speakers seems to be capability over price-over-audio quality.