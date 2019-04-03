Here’s who Apple wants to sign up for its TV+ streaming service

Last week, Apple unveiled its Apple TV+ streaming service, and with it came some insight as to who that service is meant for.
Social analytics platform BrandTotal released data about Apple’s social-media marketing strategy and found that for Apple TV+, Apple used Twitter exclusively to target younger, single men.
Below is a breakdown of BrandTotal’s findings:
GENDER
– Male: 61%
– Female: 39%
AGE
– 25-34 year olds: 29%
– 35-44 year olds: 22%
RELATIONSHIP STATUS
– Single: 58%
– Not in a relationship: 28%
– In a relationship: 8%
– Engaged: 5%
The report also states that Apple TV+’s marketing strategy is a fairly dramatic shift from who Apple historically targets on Twitter: 58% women vs. 42% men, ages 45 to 54 (25%), who are mostly married (50%).
BrandTotal is not able to segment by race.
“Going after the millennial and middle-aged, single male audience shows that Apple wants to appeal to cord cutters,” said Alon Leibovich, cofounder and CEO of BrandTotal in a press release. “Pew, for example, found men are more likely to access TV content through streaming.”
For its TV+ marketing campaign, Apple employed “dark marketing,” social media ads shown to specific audiences to gain more targeted metrics. BrandTotal states that “90% of Twitter ads, 85% of Facebook ads, and 60% of YouTube ads” are dark.
“Right now, if you go to Apple’s official Twitter account, you’ll see exactly one pinned tweet and no ads,” Leibovich said. “That doesn’t mean that Apple isn’t spending any money on Twitter. The opposite is true. They’re one of Twitter’s biggest advertisers. But if you’re not in their target demographic, you don’t see their ads. Smart marketers, like Apple, are using social to granularly target their audiences only.”
Read BrandTotal’s full report here.