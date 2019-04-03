Here’s who Apple wants to sign up for its TV+ streaming service

Last week, Apple unveiled its Apple TV+ streaming service, and with it came some insight as to who that service is meant for.

Social analytics platform BrandTotal released data about Apple’s social-media marketing strategy and found that for Apple TV+, Apple used Twitter exclusively to target younger, single men.

Below is a breakdown of BrandTotal’s findings:

GENDER

– Male: 61%

– Female: 39%

AGE

– 25-34 year olds: 29%

– 35-44 year olds: 22%

RELATIONSHIP STATUS

– Single: 58%

– Not in a relationship: 28%

– In a relationship: 8%

– Engaged: 5%

The report also states that Apple TV+’s marketing strategy is a fairly dramatic shift from who Apple historically targets on Twitter: 58% women vs. 42% men, ages 45 to 54 (25%), who are mostly married (50%).