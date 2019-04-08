Why companies should offer fertility benefits

Americans are getting married for the first time later in life , and they are also delaying having children . This makes discussions around fertility—and infertility—vital. With most households boasting two full-time professionals, families not only have to learn the work/life balance that best suits their needs but make time for making and having a baby, too. Though the bulk of the burden of infertility often falls to women since they’re often the ones carrying the children, it’s actually the responsibility and hardship of both parties as they navigate this painful and difficult period.

Companies are becoming more acutely aware of the need for comprehensive health packages that highlight and assist in fertility treatments. The most commonly used method, in vitro fertilization (IVF) costs around $20,000 for each round (and couples often have to go though more than one round to have a successful pregnancy). Similarly, egg freezing can easily run up to $10,000 or more. For most people, nearly all fertility treatments aren’t covered under their employer’s insurance plan and have to be paid for out of pocket. New York State recently passed a law that would require large-scale insurance plans to cover up to three cycles of IVF or any medically necessary fertility preservation procedures. The hope is more states will take their lead.

As executive director for The Adoption Consultancy, Nicole Witt explains, offering fertility assistance and providing flexibility to your employees in the workplace can be a huge benefit to employees. “Fertility treatments don’t only mean IVF or egg donation—they can include getting acupuncture, going to an infertility spa, or taking a meditation class,” she continues. “All those factors and services are very helpful when trying to conceive.”

Though Facebook, Google, and a few others are well-known for their extensive health insurance, companies like Progyny are making it easier for smaller scale brands to provide some help to employees who are struggling to conceive. Here’s how some are going above and beyond for those who want to grow their families.

Consider what will make your employees less stressed

As the senior vice president of global human resources for Cadence Design Systems, Tina Jones puts it, there are few things that can bring as much joy as becoming a parent. However, she adds this important caveat: The path to parenthood can be physically, emotionally, and financially challenging. Because of this, they offer their United States employees adoption and surrogacy benefits up to $15,000 and generous leave programs. For those on their non-HMO medical plans, they also have access to fertility coverage.

Though it may seem like a recent trend, it’s not for Cadence. They’ve been offering infertility benefits for more than 20 years. The reasoning? Alleviating at least some of the financial burden creates happier, more productive, and fulfilled employees who know they’re valued. Jones urges companies to ensure their medical and time-off programs meet the needs of those who become parents traditionally, as well as those who need advanced or alternative methods. And of course: listen to your employees; if they’re asking for it, there’s a need.

Consider the whole wellness picture

Considering they’re a fertility benefits management company, vice president of people Cassandra Pratt says Progyny is well aware of how important it is to support employees going through infertility struggles. At the start of 2017, they implemented their own program, which features the services they offer to their clients, as well as other thoughtful additions. “We include more upfront paid time off at the start each year and allow flexible work schedules to provide time for monitoring, procedures, and personal wellness,” she explains. “We also added pharmacy coverage to further alleviate the cost burden. We wanted to address all aspects of the fertility journey, and while cost reduction through our benefit plays a significant role, it’s not the only aspect.”