How to survive a Game of Thrones conversation if you don’t watch the show

Of course, anyone who actually watches the show would immediately recognize that nobody has ever uttered that sentence even once, and furthermore that there is no Esmerelda Bloodmoon on Game of Thrones. The entire quote above was a trick, the kind of thing Red Priestess Melisandre might do to keep her enemies in the dark. And in a matter of days, when GoT is finally back for its swan song of Fire and Ice, anyone unable to tell Melisandre from some bogus Esmerelda is about to come down with an enchantment spell of FOMO.

While the fracturing of traditional TV into a series of competing streamers has all but done away with the monoculture of yore, Game of Thrones is the closest thing we have left. The show started off promisingly enough, with an average of 9.3 million viewers per episode, and quickly grew into a bona fide global phenomenon, averaging 30 million viewers per episode by its seventh season. George R. R. Martin’s swords-and-dragons saga has a long conversational tail, inspiring unprecedented content creation among media outlets, ahem, and fueling water-cooler salons unseen since the heyday of The Sopranos.

In fact, there’s so much talk around Game of Thrones right now, it can all feel a little domineering if you’re not up to date, or–gasp!–have never seen the show. Considering that the final season is bound to inspire even more conversation than usual, it’s a fine time for anyone who’s behind by a season or seven to binge like never before.

For anyone who doesn’t want to make the 67-hour time commitment, though, but also doesn’t want to feel excluded from buzzy office bull sessions for the next six weeks, here’s a handy guide to bluffing your way through a Game of Thrones conversation. All you need to do is bring up a topic people will be interested in talking about, nod along as other people dissect it, and be ready to spin the conversation into more superficial, safe, less plot-heavy territory. Let’s go.

Topic #1

In the seventh season, the bastard Jon Snow (Kit Harrington) does not yet know that he is, in fact, a member of the Targaryen family and rightful heir to the Iron Throne. Perhaps more crucially, however, this parentage means that Daenarys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), who Jon Snow has now pledged fealty to, and whom he is currently sleeping with, is his aunt. Gross! This development will inevitably flow right into any number of conversations about the sheer amount of incest in Game of Thrones, how the people of the North might react when they find out Jon is on Team Targaryen, and how Jon himself will react to finding out he is an Aunt-Man.