5 mistakes people make when they (try to) apologize

Few people enjoy giving apologies. It’s tough to admit you’ve made a mistake, especially if you’re in a leadership role. It can be a blow to the ego and a challenge to your pride, and when you’re in charge, you’re supposed to have the answers, right?

“All of us make mistakes,” says communication expert Stacey Hanke, author of Influence Redefined: Be the Leader You Were Meant To Be Monday to Monday. “Acknowledging those mistakes while taking ownership demonstrates responsibility and maturity as a leader. Apologies allow us to build stronger, more trustworthy relationships with those around us. They also help us grow as professionals and in our roles as leaders.”

Unfortunately it’s common to pepper an apology with excuses. Instead of having to apologize for making a disingenuous apology, get it right the first time by avoiding these five mistakes:

1. Not owning the mistake

Before you start an apology, make sure you sincerely believe you made the mistake and the desire to correct it comes from your heart, says Hanke.

“Placing blame or trying to justify your actions will diminish the power of your apology and hurt your credibility,” she says. “Excuses will only intensify the feelings of rejection, animosity, anger, and pain.”

Instead, own your mistake. Understand what you should have done differently and commit to making a change in the future, says Hanke.

2. Carelessly choosing your words

Before you start to plan your apology, consider how the mistake impacted the individual, says Hanke. “How do you want them to feel after you make your apology, and what are the next steps to take to rebuild or cultivate the relationship?” she asks. “Once you lay out those answers, you can consider your words and design the message.”