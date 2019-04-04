5 reasons to keep your clients happy. And 2 reasons to fire them

Without clients, you don’t have a business. But they are more than what’s keeping your business afloat. Your client list tells the world that you are trustworthy, that you know what you’re doing, and that you might be the solution that a potential client has been looking for. This is the best kind of marketing—substantive and free.

William Shakespeare wrote, “What’s past is prologue.” Past clients will determine your firm’s future, so you should energetically engage with the clients you have already earned, to build on your success.

How can you think strategically about current and future clients?

1) Introductions and recruiting: A great client may not pay you the most but will evangelize on your behalf, and refer you within their sector and circles to new clients. This is far better than receiving a larger check from a less proactive client, because you have traded one large client for a broader stream of revenue, which won’t dry up if your whale suddenly moves or goes out of business.

2) Acquiring new expertise: Working with a client on a key issue area can brand and distinguish your firm. Eighteen months ago, my firm began working with a new client, Dr. Wendy Suzuki, a cutting-edge neuroscientist and pioneer in the field of cognitive health. She had the second-most watched TED talk on Facebook in 2018, with over 32 million views of her speech on the brain-changing benefits of exercise. As a client, her unmatched reputation in her field has advanced my firm’s profile in the medtech, neurotech, and wellness areas.

3) Reflecting your values: Choosing distinctive clients that reflect your values sends a message to like-minded people who may need your services. For example, Nike intentionally continued its relationship with former quarterback Colin Kaepernick despite the hostility of the National Football League, sending a clear message to its customers and its partners. Similarly, Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz committed to providing health insurance for even part-time Starbucks baristas despite the costs, as he thought it was important, it would help retain workers, and be demonstrative of how he hoped people would see Starbucks. Sometimes sending a public message leads people to your door. (And makes people feel better about spending $7 for a latte).

4) Marketing: A client with a vibrant public profile may be worth more to you in total value than a higher fee from a less public client. Tracy Anderson‘s fitness empire owes a great deal to her famous clients that include Gwyneth Paltrow and Madonna, public associations that have motivated many other clients to choose her fitness studios. At my firm, our early successes spearheading Santander UK’s New York trade missions made us stand out as results-based experts in helping foreign companies enter the U.S. market.