These are the companies where most U.S. employees want to work

LinkedIn’s fourth annual ranking of top companies people are clamoring to work at is in. Among the top five, there aren’t too many surprises:

Alphabet (parent company of Google, YouTube, Jigsaw, and others) Facebook (parent company of Instagram, Oculus VR, and WhatsApp) Amazon (parent company of Whole Foods, Audible, Zappos, and others) Salesforce Deloitte

Each company employs upwards of 20,000 people (make that north of 250K for Amazon) and offers competitive salaries and benefits, including extended parental leave. Amazon bumped its minimum wage to $15 across the board for all employees, whether part-time, full-time, seasonal, or temporary, and offers them 401K contributions (which start on day one).

Despite its recent bouts with sexual harassment scandals, Uber comes in at number six, perhaps because as the company reports, it’s a big proponent of promoting from within. Last year, over 3,000 Uber employees transferred to a different role, with 350 of those making an international move.

The entire list of 50 companies can be seen here. To rank the companies, LinkedIn looked at U.S. members’ anonymized data for interest in the company, engagement with the company’s employees, job demand, and employee retention. They excluded themselves and their parent company, Microsoft, from this list.