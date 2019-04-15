This is how your emotional fears are ruining your career

Fear is a powerful tool. It sends a signal to your body when danger is present and tells you when it’s time to run a way. But it can also cripple you from taking positive actions. Your mind sees the possibility of failure as a threat, and you immediately want to protect yourself by staying put and doing nothing.

Many people face this in their careers and professional lives. They fear that they’re not good enough to present that proposal, so they procrastinate. They don’t want to sound stupid in front of everyone, so they don’t say what they really think in meetings. Deep down inside, they might know that the potential upsides of taking actions outweigh the possible risks. But the fear takes over and paralyzes them from even doing anything in the first place.

Fear, the brain, and social conditioning

Margee Kerr is a sociologist who studies fear and is the author of Scream: Chilling Adventures in the Science of Fear. She tells Fast Company that at the physiological level, fear manifests in the same ways—whether the threat is coming from a bear, your boss coming into an unexpected meeting, or your anxiety around asking for a raise.

For people who have to work in order to live—which is most Americans—the biggest source of fear is often related to the workplace, Kerr says. “I’m talking about modern threats,” like a disgruntled boss or a hostile coworker. “When it comes to the things that are occupying our thoughts, it’s really concerning what is happening at work. Our culture is worked so much around the workplace and the approval from our superior at work. So much has come to rest on our jobs, not just financially but also [our] status.” At that moment when we when encounter situations that elicit fear, it can feel “like our survival is [being threatened] because so much of what we built our identity and ourselves on could suddenly be in question,” Kerr explains.

But unlike running away from a bear, the threat that you’re facing at work is often more imaginary than real. Here are three situations where your fear button might be holding you back more than moving you forward.

1. Staying silent in meetings

There’s a reason why the same people keep speaking up again and again in your meetings. A lot of people are scared to voice their ideas. Amy Edmondson, Novartis professor of leadership and management at Harvard Business School, previously told Stephanie Vozza, “No one wants to look ignorant or incompetent, and there’s a fundamental asymmetry between silence and voice . . . Speaking up is effortful and might make a difference in a crucial moment—but it might not. Silence, in contrast, is instinctive and safe. When people are willing to speak up, it’s usually because considerable effort has been put into creating a culture of candor, learning, and innovation that facilitates the open sharing of ideas, questions, and concerns.”

Unfortunately, not many organizations prioritize creating this culture, and this hurts both the business and the employees. Businesses will find that creativity and innovation will be harder to come by, and employees might miss out on opportunities that would enable them to grow and advance in their careers.