The movie business moves to the acceptance phase in its Netflix grief complex

A year ago, when Motion Picture Association of America chairman and CEO Charles Rivkin took to the stage at CinemaCon, the annual gathering of movie theater exhibitors and Hollywood studios, he gave a chest-thumping speech about the robust state of the box office, never mentioning the names of any pesky streaming companies.

“The theatrical experience will always be at the heart of our experience–and that heartbeat is strong,” he said.

My, what a difference a year makes. On Tuesday morning, when Rivkin gave his state of the industry address in Las Vegas, he gave a warm embrace to Netflix, saying: “At the MPAA, each of our member companies is evolving, too. And thus, how we pursue our mission of promoting and protecting creativity is evolving. Recently, that evolution featured Netflix joining the MPAA, adding to our roster of leading global content creators.

“Here is what I know,” he went on. “We are all stronger advocates for creativity and the entertainment business when we are working together . . . all of us.”

The statement was an acknowledgment–or perhaps, an abdication–that streaming is here to stay, whether theater owners like it or not, and the two groups are going to have to find a way to live together peaceably. As Rivkin noted, Netflix was admitted to the MPAA in January, paving the way for this new era of inclusion. The mood change on the part of the MPAA isn’t just about Netflix, which currently has 139 million global subscribers and was a major player in the Oscar race this year, taking home three statues for Roma. Later this year, Disney, Comcast, and WarnerMedia will all begin rolling out streaming services, causing a tsunami effect that there is simply no way for theater owners to ignore–or fight.

Rivkin’s remarks were followed by those of John Fithian, CEO and president of the National Association of Theater Owners, who stressed amity between streamers and theaters, but also emphasized the importance of a theatrical release.

“There’s no doubt that home entertainment consumption moves toward streaming with each passing day,” Fithian said. “As large media companies look to establish direct relationships with consumers through streaming platforms–and the options in the home grow–competition for directors and stars who want their work seen on the big screen will only intensify.