Ask these 5 questions to turn small talk into something more meaningful

Most people find “small talk” challenging. You walk into a room full of strangers who are sipping wine or coffee, and realize there are many people you could build a relationship with, but you wonder which ones to approach, and what you’d say. So you stand there feeling awkward and wish you were anywhere else.

You are not alone. Marissa Mayer, former CEO of Yahoo, admitted that she hates networking events. So once she’s there, she forces herself to stay. “You can’t leave until time X,” she’ll tell herself. Similarly, a COO I once worked with told me he decided to pass on an upcoming industry conference because he loathed “the parts where you have to chitchat and feel you don’t know what to say.”

Even the senior people in the room feel the jitters!

The good news is that you can make these moments meaningful and fun. Here are five questions to ask yourself (and answer) if you want to turn small talk into enjoyable career conversations that can land you that next job, mentor, or client.

1. Why am I attending this event?

Sure, you may be going because everyone else in your department or professional association is attending, but you need to have your own “why” for being there. As Simon Sinek writes in his book, Start with Why, “If you don’t know why you do what you do,” it will be difficult to get others to believe in what you do.

You may just want to be there for the nibbles and friendship. Fine, but don’t expect earth-shattering results. If, on the other hand, you want to make a connection that will advance your career, decide in advance what that will look like. Do you want to meet someone from Bank XYZ so you can sell new services to that client? Do you want to get to know a prospective mentor who is likely to be there? Do you want a reference for a job at another company? Pick one goal, and keep that in mind.

2. Who do I really want to know?

Now that you’re “pumped” with a specific goal, seek out the person who can make your goal come true. Suppose you want to build a business relationship with Bank XYZ, target someone from that bank–not just anyone, but someone who can influence a decision that will benefit you. If it’s a mentor you have in mind, approach her. If you are eyeing a job at Company ABC, look for the head of the department you want to work in . . . or someone who knows that person (and can put in a good word for you).