There is no “ideal” path to success–so stop trying to find it

Entry-level employees these days seem to think their career paths should be laid out like a blueprint. Earn the right college degrees, get the right jobs, and one thing will follow another until they reach their goal.

But I believe there is no such thing as an ideal path. The blueprint for success is personal and unique to each person. You’re the only one who can discover your passions and talents by using your intuition and by being curious and reflective. And when you add a few key role models to inspire your blueprint, your path will lead not only to a good career but a good life.

It’s easy to focus on significant milestones like salaries and promotions as benchmarks for career success and progress, but there are other ways to mark the richness and prosperity of a career. Here are some ideas on how:

Find your mentors

One of the best ways to keep things in perspective is to have a number of people who inspire or mentor you. Not only can they impart wisdom, but they can also illuminate how many different paths there are. I’ve been fortunate to have many mentors who inspired me, but two, in particular, have impacted my blueprint.

Brigadier General Wilma L. Vaught, USAFR (Ret.) was an officer I met early in my career, and the first woman to deploy with an Air Force bomber unit, and the first woman to reach the rank of brigadier general from the comptroller (finance). At the time, it felt like 98% of the Air Force generals were ex-pilots and men. But she was a one-star general and, like me, had made a career in finance.

When I was not in uniform, everyone assumed I was either a nurse or someone’s wife. Women were not allowed to perform roles classified as combatant, including most pilot roles. When there were so few women officers, I was astounded to see her in the top ranks, and she inspired me to reach beyond the limitations we saw.

Kathy Delaney-Smith, my basketball coach at Harvard, also left a huge imprint on my leadership style. She took a losing program, and within my four years, she turned us into a championship team. She is still there, and has led the team to more wins than any coach in Ivy League basketball, of men or women. One of the beliefs she instilled in me was based a piece of famous advice by John Wooden–the prominent UCLA basketball coach. He famously insisted that players start their careers with him by learning to tie their shoelaces properly. If you want to insist on high standards, you need to begin with the basics.