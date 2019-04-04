Super-villain? Handmaiden of the super-rich? How the director of “The Brink” took on Steve Bannon

There’s a scene in the new Steve Bannon documentary, The Brink, where Bannon is discussing Trump @War, the film he directed that chronicles Trump’s rise to the presidency and details what was at stake for the 2018 midterm elections.

“This is not a persuasion film,” Bannon says in The Brink. “It’s a piece of propaganda. I consider propaganda to be positive.”

That statement should be shocking, but at a time when far-right politicians are shouting down basic facts as lies or twisting them to fit ulterior motives, it comes off as predictable. That said, with a documentary like The Brink, which was made by people who are decidedly against Bannon and his white nationalist ideology, it’s hard not to wonder if he managed to weaponize the film for his own agenda.

“It was a constant concern as I was making [the film], every step of the way,” says director Alison Klayman. “But I am confident in the final product. He’s not portrayed as a leading light of right-wing thought like he purports to be, or a super-villain, but as a highly disorganized figure who spends his time with the super-rich.”

Producer Marie Therese Guirgis was working at the indie film-focused Wellspring Media when Bannon’s investment group bought the company in 2003, and he became her boss. After Wellspring closed three years later, Guirgis and Bannon stayed in touch until he became involved in right-wing politics, starting with the Tea Party and then Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. Guirgis emailed Bannon to express her disappointment. As she watched his ascent into politics, she felt dismay at how the media depicted him. To her, it was a one-dimensional portrait of an evil genius.

“She was like, ‘This is a) something that’s really giving him a lot of power and he’s probably loving and feeding off of; and b) for a broader audience, [the media’s portrayal of him] is kind of missing the point of what evil can look like,'” Klayman recalls. “To look at someone in a real way is not to ‘humanize’ them. But rather, it’s a way to have a more realistic and possibly even more cutting critique.”

So Guirgis pitched Bannon a documentary that would attempt to show a fuller portrait of him. He turned her down several times before finally acquiescing. “She appealed to [his] vanity, frankly,” Klayman says. The challenge then became how to capture such a polarizing figure honestly.