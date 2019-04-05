I “left” my kids for two months to build my startup

Last week my startup was accepted to a New York City-based accelerator. I jumped at the opportunity, both because of the doors it could open and the generous funding it would provide. But I was aware of the challenges, as my previous startup was part of an accelerator in London not long ago.

At that time, I believed the U.K.-based accelerator was exactly what our company needed. We had chosen London as the first city to launch our app, and reasoned that this program would offer us instant office space, networking, and mentorship. It was the perfect way to test our product–an urban discovery app–at the source, as well as understand the mind-set of potential users.

There was only one problem: I live in Tel Aviv, thousands of miles away from London and am a mom to two young kids. In my heart, I knew we had to do the program. There was no way we could create the right product without spending a significant amount of time onsite.

But what about my family? The most obvious choice would be for me to “commute” to London, traveling back and forth, every couple of weeks. But this would be expensive, tiring, and difficult, not to mention creating separation scenarios with my kids on a regular basis.

Another thought was for our whole family to pack up and go to London together. But the expense and logistics of doing this were daunting. It simply didn’t make sense to uproot the kids from school for only a couple of months. So I chose the “easiest” option, which was also the toughest decision of my life. I chose to go to London for the full two months on my own.

I have to admit, one part of me was excited. To have time to myself in a world-class city was a luxury I hadn’t experienced since my first daughter was born. I was so conditioned to planning trips through a child-friendly lens, I believed I would hardly know what to do with the extra hours I would have spent caring for the children.

Furthermore, I was in a privileged position of having a husband who was not only supportive of my move but was also domestic. I had no worries that the house would fall apart in my absence. And my kids–while still young–were not babies. They no longer needed me by their side every moment.