Will people be able to overcome their disgust of lab-grown meat?

Research highlighting just how unsustainable and unhealthy meat is has driven more and more people to cut down on meat and switch to a more plant-based diet. One study found that 39% of Americans were incorporating more plant-based foods into their diets in 2017.

There has been huge growth in the number of plant-based alternatives to meat, which means that people don’t have to drastically change, cut down, or compromise on their favorite foods. “Bleeding” plant-based burgers that cook, look, smell, and taste like the real thing, including Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods, are making it much easier for reducetarians–people trying to cut down on their meat consumption without fully giving it up–to enjoy a burger without harming the environment, animals, or their health.

Many people find it difficult to cut out meat entirely, and others simply don’t want to. But the scientists looking for other sources of protein that are scalable, sustainable, nutritious, and ethical are coming closer than ever before to solving this riddle: meat grown in a lab.

Clean meat, as it’s called, offers the exact same experience of eating meat, just without harming animals or the environment. Scientists extract stem cells from a live animal without causing them any pain, and feed the cells plant-based nutrients so they grow muscle fibers like they would in the animal’s body.

A number of companies are working on making clean meat, including burgers, sausages, and chicken nuggets, a viable and affordable food source, and while there are predictions cultured chicken will be popping up in Asia as soon as this year, most estimates predict it will be ready for market on a wide scale within the next five years.

At the moment, the sticking point is working out how to produce it at a sustainable cost, since the first-ever clean hamburger, made in 2013, cost roughly $325,000.