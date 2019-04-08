How to deal with the top 3 causes of workplace stress

A certain amount of stress at work is inevitable. Unfortunately, too many of us are feeling “unduly stressed,” according to a study by the online job platform CareerCast . Seventy-eight percent of respondents rank their stress at seven or higher on a 10-point scale. Since the average American spends just over 40 hours a week at work, a stressful job can lead to a stressful life.

“Stress is a root wood,” says Sue Hawkes, author of Chasing Perfection: Shatter the Illusion; Minimize Self-Doubt & Maximize Success, and CEO and founder of YESS! (Your Extraordinary Success Strategies), professional business coaching provider. “Distress is a negative; something is awful and you can’t function. But stress can be useful. It’s an interpretation of what’s occurring, and it can be catalytic or catastrophic, framed on your thinking.”

The CareerCast study identified the three most common stress factors, and Hawkes says it’s possible to get in front of each one to reduce your distress:

Meeting deadlines

Meeting deadlines often includes accountability to a boss or to other members of your team. That can be challenging if your priorities don’t coincide, says Hawkes. Some personalities prefer to wait and let a deadline motivate them, which is a catalytic use of stress.

“Unfortunately, people are poor estimators of all that goes into what needs to be done,” says Hawkes. “They think something will take two or three actions, and they wait until the eleventh hour. Often it turns out to be 15 things, not two or three. Maybe the scope of the project changed in reality from what they had imagined in the first place.”

To meet deadlines, you need to start at the end and work backwards to today, she suggests.

“This allows you to evaluate competing priorities and understand who you need to coordinate with,” says Hawkes. “When you start at the end, you can see how you’re going to make things happen. When you look forward, it can feel like there’s plenty of time, and having plenty of time means there’s always time for procrastination.”