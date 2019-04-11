5 ways to get a better night’s sleep

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that a third of U.S. adults aren’t getting the minimum recommended amount of 7 hours of sleep per night, which is alarming considering sleep deprivation is linked to health issues like heart disease, obesity, and depression. The CDC also notes that good sleep isn’t a luxury, rather it’s a necessity for living long, healthy lives.

So if you’re in the market for ways to improve getting some much-needed shut-eye, here are five ways you can get a better night’s sleep:

1. Design your room with sleep in mind

Even the soundest of sleepers will get better Z’s if in a well-designed bedroom. As sleep specialist Micheal Breus wrote for Fast Company, you want to set up your bedroom with all five senses in mind to create a sleep utopia.

Use soothing sound machines or earplugs while falling asleep, sleep with clean, natural fibers on your bedding and pajamas, and consider putting air filters or humidifiers in your room to control air quality. Most importantly, know that light directly impacts your ability to fall asleep. Use blackout curtains and a nightlight if you need to wake up in the middle of the night, and avoid your electronics’ emitted blue light leading up to your bedtime.

2. Fall asleep in 20-minute stages

Breus also recommends a staged process to help you fall asleep each night, ideally at the same time each day. The idea is to follow a process that winds you down, rather than expecting your body to go from “on” to “off” instantly. To fall asleep, spend 20 minutes wrapping up last-minute tasks for the next day, 20 minutes for your nightly hygiene routine, and then 20 minutes doing a relaxing, mindful activity like meditation or reading.

These can be personalized depending on your needs. As an example, a parent might pre-make tomorrow’s lunches or a sedentary desk worker might go for a jog around the block in that first 20-minute phase. But when planning said bedtime routine, time management coach Elizabeth Grace Saunders says to avoid things that excite us. This includes staring at bright screens, listening to upbeat music, or eating a big meal.