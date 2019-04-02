Netflix’s “Tuca & Bertie” pipe up for Equal Pay Day

On a day meant to raise awareness for the gender pay gap , Netflix tossed in a quick promo for its upcoming animated series–and surprisingly enough, it doesn’t feel gross.

In honor of Equal Pay Day, Netflix cut a new trailer for Tuca & Bertie, a show about 30-year-old bird women Tuca, a cocky, care-free toucan played by Tiffany Haddish) and Bertie, an anxious, daydreaming songbird (Ali Wong). The trailer highlights themes from the show that deal with toxic workplace behavior and fair compensation with a tagline that demands we “smash the pecking order. Although the show doesn’t seem to be exclusively about workplace politics, it was a smart tie-in on Netflix’s part to get in on the conversation in a way that doesn’t feel forced.

