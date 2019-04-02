Singapore and Southwest top TripAdvisor’s favorite airlines for 2019

When booking a plane ticket, most of us just choose whichever airline has the cheapest fare to Cleveland or Slough or wherever it is we’re spring breaking. If you are fancy enough to be able to base your decision on something other than price, though, TripAdvisor used an algorithm to analyzed the quantity and quality of airline reviews and ratings submitted by travelers worldwide to name travelers’ favorite carriers around the globe.

At the top of this year’s Travelers’ Choice awards for best global airline is Singapore Airlines, while the best in the U.S. title goes to Southwest Airlines. Southwest is the only U.S.-based airline to make the global top 10, probably due to the fact people really love toting free bags on the plane and cashing in on their airline’s loyalty program.

If you’re booking a trip, these are the top 10 airlines in the world:

Singapore Airlines Qatar Airways EVA Air Emirates Japan Airlines (JAL) Southwest Airlines Azul Air New Zealand Jet2.com ANA (All Nippon Airways

If you’re truly fancy—or your company still ponies up for business class—these are the winners by class:

Best First Class: Emirates

Best Business Class: Qatar Airways

Best Premium Economy: Air New Zealand

Best Economy: Singapore Airlines

If you’re staying stateside, the best airlines in North America are:

Best Airline: Southwest Airlines

Best Major Airline: Delta Air Lines

Best Mid-Size Airline: Alaska Airlines

Best Low-Cost Airline: Southwest Airlines