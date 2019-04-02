Oreo uses 2,750 cookies to re-create Game of Thrones opening credits

Who: 360i, Elastic, Oreo

Why we care: In the run-up to the final season of Game of Thrones, Oreo has leaned all the way into its partnership with HBO’s pop culture juggernaut. Oreo announced a line of limited-edition cookies embossed with the emblems of House Lannister, House Targaryen, House Stark, and the Night King that will hit shelves on April 8. And today, the cookie brand unveiled its homage to Game of Thrones‘s iconic opening sequence. Made in partnership with creative agency 360i and the production company Elastic (the same ones responsible for the real Game of Thrones title sequence), the ad re-creates the credits via 2,750 Oreos as they stack, fold, and twirl to form the map of Westeros and Essos.

It’s a simple idea that proves effective and oddly hypnotizing. Seriously, count how many times you hit replay.