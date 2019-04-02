These are the companies where women are most satisfied with their pay

The gender wage gap is real, but it’s as nuanced as the individual women who are part of the U.S. workforce. We know that on average women earn 20% less than every dollar earned by men, but those numbers change when factoring in race (black women earn only around 61 cents) and industry. And it’s not because women shy away from asking for more, as a Fast Company survey shows . And it’s going to take decades to reach parity.

But there is a bright spot, according to a survey from InHerSight. They ranked the top 20 companies where women believe they are being fairly compensated for their work. The scoring reflects salary satisfaction, merit increases, cost-of-living adjustments, and overall compensation. Among the top-ranked companies:

Rapid Response Monitoring Ultimate Software Procore Technologies Netflix Facebook

Tech companies, which have struggled with gender diversity for years, comprise more than 50% of the 2019 list, compared to just 35% of last year’s list. You can see the entire list here.