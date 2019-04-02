Shell ditches U.S. oil lobbying group in fight over climate change

Oil giant Royal Dutch Shell is making waves in the old fossil fuel industry by actually believing in climate change and working to fight against it. I mean, not enough to ditch fossil fuel entirely, but, you know, baby steps. Shell announced on Tuesday that it’s leaving the U.S. lobbying organization American Fuel & Petroleum Manufacturers (AFPM) because AFPM doesn’t support the climate goals of the Paris Agreement, doesn’t support carbon pricing, and approves of President Donald Trump’s efforts to roll back car mileage standards, Axios reports . Shell called it a “material misalignment on climate-related policy positions,” which is their way of saying they believe in fighting climate change, and AFPM does not.

Shell made the decision after green activist investors convinced the oil giant to review its memberships in 19 trade groups to see if the company’s position on climate policy aligned with what the lobby groups were advocating for. AFPM is the only one who lost Shell as a member, as the company is still a member of the other U.S. oil lobbying group, the American Petroleum Institute (API), and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, despite finding “some misalignment” on climate policy. However, Shell pledged to only “continue to engage further with these industry associations to promote climate-related policies that support the goal of the Paris Agreement.”

Axios notes that it’s a sign of how Shell, which is headquartered in climate-change-realistic Europe, is “moving more aggressively on climate than the petroleum industry as a whole.” While this is indeed a baby step, it is one step closer to protecting the planet and hopefully convincing others like AFPM to do the same.