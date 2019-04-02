The Wing adds Wieden + Kennedy’s Colleen DeCourcy to its board

In its ongoing quest to bring together powerful, creative, and fascinating women, The Wing has brought Colleen DeCourcy on to its board of directors. DeCourcy is the co-president and chief creative officer of powerhouse advertising agency Wieden + Kennedy . As one of the most powerful women in advertising and, one of Fast Company’s own Most Creative People , she is a natural fit to help guide The Wing as it continues its impressive growth.

DeCourcy joined The Wing well before she joined the board—she and her daughter were both members of The Wing, which is how she met the social club’s cofounder and CEO Audrey Gelman. “We have been grateful to have her as a member and friend, and couldn’t be prouder to welcome her to our board of directors,” said Gelman. “I can’t think of a better match for a company with such a big story to tell.”

DeCourcy joins a board that already is stacked with impressive resumes, including Jen Berrent of WeWork, Tony Florence of NEA, and Jess Lee from Sequoia Capital who lead a $75 million Series C funding round for The Wing just this past winter.

DeCourcy is joining The Wing as it grows past a coworking space and social club. They have close to half a million followers across various social media platforms, an iOS app, a podcast, and a print magazine. It has also been expanding the brand through partnerships with household names like Nike, Chanel, Smartwater, HBO, and American Express Platinum. Undoubtedly DeCourcy’s expertise will help them further that expansion. “The Wing is a special place,” DeCourcy said. “And the mission close to my heart—community, inclusivity, empowerment and safety for women. The vision for this brand is bold and smart, and much needed. I am honored to be part of the squad.”