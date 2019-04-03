Target’s newest furniture is for kids with sensory sensitivity

Sensory sensitivities occur when kids need a certain amount of stimulus–but also not too much stimulus–just to feel right in their skin. And when they don’t, it can lead to anything from a loss of attention to complete meltdowns. Some kids have tested as being on the autism spectrum. Others may always be scratching at their clothing tags, or just can’t seem to sit still.

Now, Target is releasing a new collection–as part of Pillowfort, the company’s line of whimsical kids furniture–designed specifically for those kids. Available online now with prices that range from $20 to $100, the approximately 20-item collection includes the sorts of adorable items you’d expect in Pillowfort, like a pineapple rug or an indoor tent built to hold a desk. But with muted hues, soft-yet-tangible textures, and plenty of items meant to move or even be tackled, it’s designed specifically to accommodate the senses: To offer safety and reassurance, but also respond to the needs of more stimulation on demand.

Pillowfort’s new desk chair is built to rock, allowing a child to fidget while working. A foam crash pad can take the abuse of a child ramming it at full speed again and again. A weighted blanket and “cocoon” chair provide the sensation of being hugged. (Lest this stuff sound like new aged nonsense, children on the autism spectrum have been shown to focus and socialize better in classrooms when seated on a bouncy balance ball rather than a chair. And weighted blankets, while not necessarily proven to help kids sleep better, have been validated to be favorable for kids over typical blankets.)

Like all of Target’s super-successful, 36 in-house brands, the project was born from talking to customers–both in person and through Target’s special app built just for that purpose–and listening for their unmet needs. As Julie Guggemos, SVP of product design and brand management explains over email, sensory sensitivities have become a popular topic for parents who are often forced to shop for clothing and furniture in specialty item stores where aesthetics are low and prices are high.

It’s what led Target to create sensory-friendly items in their Cat & Jack line of children’s clothing in 2017, which incorporated flat seams, heat-transferred labels instead of tags, and graphic tees that used fewer, stiff layers of decals so they wouldn’t scratch at someone’s chest. And it’s the same rationale that led Target to develop the new Pillowfort collection, out now. The design team interviewed parents and attended focus groups. They also consulted with an occupational therapist at the University of Minnesota to validate some of their thinking.

“Overall, working on this assortment heightened the team’s awareness and helped them build empathy for the end users,” says Guggemos. “They learned that small changes in a product’s design could have a big impact. While it’s just a few pieces in the line, for some families, they’ll make a huge difference.”

Which makes us wonder, will Target get a true return on investment for its Pillowfort sensory line? Guggemos declines to comment on the topic. Meanwhile, Target is only doubling down sensory clothing, expanding into kids’ uniforms.