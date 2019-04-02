This “hair wellness” startup is taking on Rogaine

“Hair wellness” is quickly becoming a booming direct-to-consumer sector. On Tuesday, Nutrafol , a non-prescription hair health brand, announced $35 million in series B funding. The latest investment round is led by L Catterton (Equinox, Peloton, ThirdLove) with participation from existing investor Unilever Ventures.

Launched in 2016, Nutrafol has made a name for itself as a personalized, natural solution for thinning hair. The brand utilizes botanical ingredients and neutraceuticals (pharmaceutical and standardized nutrients) to compete with more traditional over-the-counter treatments like Finasteride (Propecia) and Minoxidil (Rogaine).

It’s technically part of the supplement industry, a sector with little oversight. (Last month, the FDA announced it would reevaluate the industry’s existing regulations.)

Nutrafol CEO Giorgos Tsetis concedes that the supplement sector has left many consumers with little trust and much confusion. “Unfortunately, it’s a wild, wild West out there,” he says.

As such, Nutrafol invested one-third of its total funds into R&D and clinical testing, then parlayed its scientific findings to marketing and branding. The company participated in several clinical trials. Last year, the Ablon Institute of Research found that 80% of women taking Nutrafol reported “significant improvement” in hair growth quality.

On Amazon, Nutrafol’s female hair treatment has nearly 500 reviews. Roughly half of them give it five stars. Some customers rave that it gives them silkier, thicker manes while others bemoan “absolutely no changes in hair growth.”

Tsetis, a former fashion model, began investigating the hair loss market when he himself started shedding strands at age 21. For the next decade, he tried prescription treatments but dropped them after suffering several undesirable side effects. (Medications like Finasteride have been shown to increase scalp irritation, impotence, and dizziness, among other conditions.)