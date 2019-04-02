How to set yourself up to land the big wins in your career and personal life

Golden State Warriors player Andre Iguodala has always excelled under pressure. Back when he was a teenager in 2001, Iguodala’s AAU National Championship semifinal game was coming down to the wire. He was one of the best players on the team, and his opponents were guarding him aggressively. Suddenly, with two seconds left on the clock, a teammate passed him the ball. He was far from the net, just across half court. There was no time to dribble, no time to think. Iguodala turned, shot–and scored.

These kind of clutch shots are common in the business world, too. Whether you’re recruiting a top executive, trying to raise a round from top venture capitalists, or pitching a massive customer, one big win can change the trajectory of your career or business. On this week’s episode of Zero to IPO, Epic magazine’s Joshua Davis and I spoke with Iguodala and Amy Pressman, the cofounder of Medallia, to hear how they land big wins. Here’s the advice they shared:

1. Be prepared in all aspects of your life

Long before the moment to make that clutch shot arrives, you need to do everything you can to prepare. Iguodala and his teammates put in a ton of work behind the scenes that casual viewers and fans don’t ever see. For starters, he designs every aspect of his life to set himself up for success. Iguodala and his wife are always making small changes to their daily routine to improve overall health and wellness. He sets up his home environment to allow for the best night’s sleep possible, he follows a vegan diet 85% of the time, and he’s always on the lookout for ways to be healthier.

You can apply this type of intense preparation for your business and career. If you have a big interview or pitch coming up, preparing the night before won’t cut it. You need to do the work long before the day–from staying on top of your presentation skills, networking constantly, and maintaining a balanced lifestyle. This way, by the time you’re sitting in front of a potential customer or investor, you’ll have the mental preparation, talent, and confidence you need to score that clutch shot.

2. Hone your listening and sales skills

Believe it or not, even business school students tend to overlook one of the most critical aspects of building a company–sales. Pressman told us when she was at Stanford Graduate School of Business, she and many of the other aspiring entrepreneurs didn’t consider sales to be a necessary skill.

An important part of scoring clutch shots is understanding the skills you need and developing them through experience and preparation. For Pressman, that was sales, and as her career has progressed, she has specifically focused on building and honing her sales skills. Starting a company, in essence, is one huge sales gig after another, she says. You’re selling customers on products you haven’t built yet, you’re selling investors on your vision, and you’re selling recruits on the opportunity to work with you.