Not a joke: Burger King and Impossible Foods teaming up for Impossible Whopper

McDonald’s broke vegetarians’ hearts today with its April Fools’ prank, the McPickle burger , which is sadly not a real addition to their menu. Luckily, Burger King is there to pick up the pieces with its completely serious Impossible Whopper, a partnership with Impossible Food that will bring an actual vegetarian option to the fast-food chain. That’s right, vegetarians, you don’t have to just eat at Taco Bell anymore.

According to a report in the New York Times, Burger King is launching the Impossible Whopper in stores in the St. Louis area with plans for a broader rollout later. This is big news for vegetarians, of course, who need something to eat at a rest stop at 2 a.m., too, but also for Burger King, who could finally give vegetarians a reason to spend money at the chain, and for Impossible Foods, who has raised over $389 million in financing by betting big on their “disconcertingly beef-like plant-based meat.”

Of course White Castle has been selling Impossible Sliders for a while now, and Impossible Foods competitor Beyond Meat has a deal with Carl’s Jr. for its own beefless burger, but there are a lot of Burger Kings in the world and a lot of hungry meatless Monday enthusiasts who want a quick bite. While McDonald’s hasn’t jumped on board with a meatless Happy Meal yet, they should either sign up for a Big Meatless Mac, start shilling vegetarian chicken nuggets, or actually put their McPickle on the menu.