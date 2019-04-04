6 ways to improve your memory in a few minutes a day

Exercising our bodies to grow stronger might be something we intentionally practice, but how many of us devote a daily practice to make our brains and memory grow stronger?

It takes intention, physical adjustments and lifestyle changes. And thankfully you don’t have to devote hours in pursuit of better remembering birthdays, names and tasks on your mental to-do list. Here, six ways you can improve your memory in just a few minutes a day:

1. Correct your posture

Slouching at your desk does more than strain your neck or shoulders, it also affects how you recall that task your boss mentioned to you in the meeting yesterday. As noted in a previous Fast Company article, researchers at San Francisco State University discovered that standing or sitting up straight and tilting your chin upwards makes it easier to recall memories, because it boosts blood and oxygen flow to the brain by up to 40%.

To fix your posture, take a note from ballet teachers everywhere and imagine a string pulling from your core and out through the top of your head. Pull your ears away from the top of your shoulders and bring your gaze forward. This helps align your spine and reset how you hold your weight.

2. Make time for laughter

Here’s your excuse for prioritizing an episode of your favorite comedy after work– as noted in this same Fast Company article , laughing for 20 minutes can boost memory. Researchers at Loma Linda University tested two groups of adults, showing one group a 20-minute funny video while the other group waited quietly. Afterwards, participants were given memory tests and those who had laughed scored better.

The cortisol (the stress hormone) levels in the laughing group were significantly lower, which affected how they performed on the tests. That extra endorphin-rush from laughing lowers your blood pressure and boosts your mood, which all together results in better memory.

3. Practice meditation

In an interview with Dr. Gary Small, director of the UCLA Longevity Center at the Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior, Michael Grothaus inquired about how long one has to meditate before it impacts memory performance.