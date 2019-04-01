This bar is giving you the Fyre Festival experience you didn’t ask for

Like a trust-fund phoenix rising from the ashes, the Fyre Festival lives on.

Sort of.

Replay Lincoln Park, an arcade bar in Chicago, will host a “luxury” (their quotes, not ours) pop-up experience dedicated to the infamous music festival that never happened.

From May 3-19, there will be gourmet cheese sandwiches on deck, Evian water at the ready, VIP tents and villas to rent, and “music from all the festival’s supposed headliners”–the shade of it all.

The Fyre Festival became an instant pop-culture legend after its cataclysmic demise in April 2017. The ultra-glossy, Bahamian, private-island event–heralded by a bevy of supermodels–turned out to be less-than-luxe when festivalgoers, who spent upward of $12,000 for VIP accommodations, were treated to disaster-relief tents instead of private bungalows and basic sandwiches rather than chef-inspired delights. The Fyre Festival has since inspired two documentaries and sent cofounder Billy McFarland to prison for fraud.

Ironically enough, Replay Lincoln Park’s send-up of the iconic event will surely be a better experience than the original.