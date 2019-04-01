Gmail will soon let you schedule emails

With Gmail, you’ll soon be able to write emails at 2 a.m. without weirding out your recipients. A forthcoming “schedule send” feature will let you compose an email ahead of time, then pick a future date and time to send it out. (Like Gmail itself, which launched 15 years ago today, scheduling is not an April Fools’ joke, though it doesn’t seem to be available just yet on our end.)
“Send later” has long been a feature of third-party email clients such as Boomerang and Newton, though it’s hardly the first feature that Google has borrowed since redesigning Gmail last year. With many of those apps struggling to survive–at least as free options–it’s ultimately good to see Gmail proper getting more tools for power users. It might even help take the sting out of Google Inbox’s impending demise.