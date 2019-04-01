advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
  • 7:52 am

United, Southwest, and Delta are experiencing systemwide outages

United, Southwest, and Delta are experiencing systemwide outages
[Photo: Hanson Lu/Unsplash]
By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The three airlines have confirmed that they are experiencing systemwide outages that are disrupting flights, reports CNBC. Word of delayed flights quickly spread on Twitter in the early hours of Monday morning:

advertisement

While none of the airlines affected have yet confirmed precisely what is causing the outage, a tweet from United Airlines said that the “we are experiencing an outage that is impacting our ability to create release paperwork.”

Southwest has also released a short statement saying the problem may be related to a vendor all of the affected airlines use. The airline said it “lifted an internal ground stop implemented for about 40 minutes this morning during an outage with a vendor that services multiple carriers with data used in flight planning.”

All three airlines recommend that anyone with flights today check the airlines’ websites for the latest departure information.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life