United, Southwest, and Delta are experiencing systemwide outages

The three airlines have confirmed that they are experiencing systemwide outages that are disrupting flights, reports CNBC . Word of delayed flights quickly spread on Twitter in the early hours of Monday morning:

I believe this is affecting numerous airlines with their paperwork. TMS — Delta (@Delta) April 1, 2019

Hey, J. We're working hard to get back to full functionality, and appreciate you hanging in there with us! -Nidhi — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) April 1, 2019

It appears that we are experiencing an outage that is impacting our ability to create release paperwork, Katie. We know this is frustrating, and we will get you in the air as quickly as possible. ^CM — United Airlines (@united) April 1, 2019

While none of the airlines affected have yet confirmed precisely what is causing the outage, a tweet from United Airlines said that the “we are experiencing an outage that is impacting our ability to create release paperwork.”

Southwest has also released a short statement saying the problem may be related to a vendor all of the affected airlines use. The airline said it “lifted an internal ground stop implemented for about 40 minutes this morning during an outage with a vendor that services multiple carriers with data used in flight planning.”