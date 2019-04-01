The way SNL mocked the liberal perception of Russiagate this week makes us wonder whether the writers have ever seen SNL

A standout sketch on this week’s Saturday Night Live paid homage to Jordan Peele’s new horror hit, Us , a film primarily concerned with duality.

Elsewhere on the show, however, SNL betrayed its own duality, revealing a large gulf between the show as it is and how its writers imagine it to be.

It all came down to how the show covered the anti-climactic conclusion of the Mueller report saga.

The cold open seemed about par for the course. Robert DeNiro as Mueller drops the report, using pointedly non-exculpatory language, and Baldwin-as-Trump interprets the mere fact that he’s not immediately going to jail as total exoneration. In other words, it’s a barely exaggerated version of exactly what happened, but with celebrity guests. Later down the line, however, comes the far more interesting–and telling–sketch in a similar vein.

“Kremlin Meeting” depicts news of the Mueller report landing in Russia, with Putin’s minions anxious about its conclusions. They’re not worried their clandestine operation being exposed, though, or relieved that they’ve dodged a bullet; instead, they are sad and disillusioned when Putin (Beck Bennett, wearing a suit this time, in contrast to the role’s trademark shirtlessness) meekly admits that Trump wasn’t a Russian asset after all.

“How could this be? For two year [sic] now, every American newspaper and TV comedian has said Trump work for Russia,” one official (Mikey Day) laments.

“We look forward to report so much, it was going to be Mueller Time, baby. All the world would see the power of Russia, and we were so excited,” another (Cecily Strong) concurs.