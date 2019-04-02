This new streaming service wants to be the anti-capitalist Netflix

Even before Naomi Burton and Nick Hayes started filming the political video that would change their lives, they had bigger plans than just campaign advertising. Soon after starting Means of Production in January 2017, Burton and Hayes began traveling the country filming podcasts, comedy shows, and other entertainment that featured progressive, leftist, anti-capitalist themes such as the Street Fight radio show and podcast. “We didn’t know exactly what we would do with them,” Burton says, “but we knew we had these skills, and we talked about this idea.”

Although the duo gained national attention last May for creating the viral spot for then-aspiring congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and the Detroit-based team continued to make powerful, emotional ads for democratic socialist candidates heading into the 2018 midterms, “this idea”–news and entertainment with a working-class, socialist bent–was always their goal.

Last week, Burton and Hayes launched a 10-week fundraising campaign for Means TV, a new streaming service, to turn their dream into reality.

“We even talked about this idea with Alexandria when we were in New York [last year],” says Hayes. “America is dominated by corporate media, and if there’s no worker-owned media that really exists, you’re not going to see any ideas that really threaten the hegemony.”

Means TV’s debut comes at a particularly apt time, given the effects of corporate consolidation and Big Tech’s incursion into streaming media. The Disney-Fox merger, which closed last week, has resulted in somewhere north of 3,000 layoffs and one less buyer. Apple’s entry into original TV and film production has come with reports that the company will eschew any programming that includes political or religious views or could in any way be considered controversial. Meanwhile, TV and screenwriters, represented by the Writer Guild of America West, voted overwhelmingly this weekend to support its union’s efforts to challenge how their agents have reputedly put their own interests ahead of their clients as their ambitions have grown well beyond talent representation.

Hayes and Burton want to create a service that not only offers more humane treatment of its creative community but also gives leftist and left-curious viewers a single home for everything from animated comedy to scripted and reality shows to quick explainers, produced explicitly without the kind of restrictions or corporate watering down more prevalent elsewhere. Means TV will be a subscription streaming service that will cost $10 per month, but it plans to publish content across social and YouTube to counter the legions of right-wing content creators on those platforms.

So far, Means TV collaborators include animator and comedian Sara June, Brett Payne, and Bryan Quinby of the Street Fight podcast, comedian Arish Singh, and more. Leftist magazine Jacobin is also a partner, and will have a channel on the platform featuring what Hayes calls “Vice-style on-the-ground journalism” with their reporters, as well as explainer-type videos.