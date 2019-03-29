Amazon reportedly planning a Fire TV video news app

The tech giant is reportedly launching a free, ad-supported video news app for its Fire TV streaming devices, reports the Information. The new feature will showcase both live and on-demand programming from various TV networks. It’s rumored that Amazon might eventually combine the service with Alexa.

The new streaming news feature would help Amazon further compete against Roku, which already has a free, ad-supported channel that includes networks such as ABC News.

According to sources who spoke anonymously to the Information, Amazon is not only looking to onboard big outlets such as Yahoo News, but also to make deals with local news affiliates. The app will supposedly launch in the next few months.

Earlier this year, Amazon divulged that it counts more than 30 million users for the Fire TV device. Roku, meanwhile, has 27 million users.

In January, Sandeep Gupta, Amazon’s vice president of Fire TV product development, told Fast Company that Fire TV software will expand to include additional smart TVs, cable boxes, and possibly even car entertainment systems.

“The great thing about the Fire TV service is that it’s now very adaptable,” said Gupta. “And because we have such great brand awareness, and such great recognition from customers, we can bring it to all kinds of different products and really have that resonate for the customer.”