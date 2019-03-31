I organized the Million Mom March. Here’s my reflection on how it has evolved since then

Nine months after that article, the Brady Campaign, one of the oldest nonprofits in the field, gave birth to a slicker, much needed brand reboot. The organization combined its stale red and blue colors to create a brighter, eye-popping purple logo. And, finally, after an 18-year struggle to convince all of its grassroots chapters to give up their Million Mom March name, the deadline for the name change to Brady is effective today–coincidentally, the last day of Women’s History Month. All of its 100 chapters are now known as “Brady,” followed by the state designation.

My journey with the Million Mom March

Although I wholeheartedly approve, this rebranding is bittersweet, since I was the mother who (yes, in nine months) created the largest protest against gun violence in U.S. history. That is, until the March for Our Lives last year surpassed the Million Mom March attendance by more than double.

Now that this youth-led march has morphed into a chapter-based organization, much like the Million Mom March did in 2000, the word “march” belongs to them. All I asked was that the Million Mom March brand be retired with dignity, and I think Brady President Kris Brown did that beautifully with her recent Medium article.

But I must confess, it was with some pride that the last holdouts for the name change was the Michigan Million Mom March. A few days ago, they announced in an email to their membership that as of today, they are now rebranded as “Brady Michigan.”

To paraphrase Joan Garry of the Nonprofit Leadership Lab, an organization’s DNA is set by its founders. Spring, the founder of the Michigan Million Mom March had a leadership style that set the tone for her state, and ultimately for me too.

A photographer by trade from the Upper Peninsula, Spring was comfortable promoting others. Shortly after I announced during a national media blitz that I was “looking for a few good moms” to help me organize the Million Mom March slated for Mother’s Day 2000, Spring wrote me that she wanted to post flyers around Michigan. Like the bees and butterflies of her namesake season, Spring ended up pollinating her state with those flyers, attracting some of the strongest leaders in the GVP movement.