The North Face is recycling old tents into cool bags

Raeburn created his London-based brand in 2001 to remake surplus fabrics and clothes into functional new pieces (the company’s ethos, which he prints on all his designs, is “remade, reduced, recycled”). In the past, he has collaborated with brands such as the V&A, Timberland, Clarks, and Victorinox. Now he’s partnering with The North Face.

The North Face bags use different parts of the tents, and each bag is different from the next. And since they’re made of tent fabric (nylon), they’re lightweight and durable. There’s a Packable Tote Bag ($130), a 5.9-ounce packable limited edition tote designed to carry over your shoulder; the Raeburn Bag ($175), a 10.2-ounce bag that’s comparable in size to Ikea’s blue bag; and a Drawstring Pack ($104), a backpack that only weighs 4.2 ounces.

Each bag comes inside a pouch for easy storage. You can buy them at The North Face or Christopher Raeburn’s site (though heads up: they are sold out right now).