How to know when fear is driving your procrastination

Examining our failures isn’t an easy thing to do. Accepting reality means taking a hard look at your mistakes, owning them, and creating a new plan of attack to make your next approach more effective.

But look at it this way: You’re still standing, which means you have the opportunity to analyze, make corrections, and then move forward from whatever the failure taught you. The fact that you are still here also means that you have one less reason to fear failure. It didn’t kill you. Now you can use it to make you stronger.

The first step that you need to take is identifying when fear might be holding you back. You can’t achieve and sustain success until you learn to overcome fear’s attempts to stop you in your tracks.

Where fear originates

When imagined fear overwhelms you, it’s important to recognize that there are two sources of fear: an avoidance of loss or an aversion to change. Once you understand which one you’re dealing with, you can then weigh the course of action necessary to achieve your goals.

A word of warning–you’ll probably have to do something that goes against your brain’s preference for safety. And yes, you might fail. The more audacious the goal, the more likely you are to fail at some point. You need to be comfortable with this possibility because creating something of value often involves dissecting failure’s lessons.

Fear as procrastination

Without goals, you have no direction or destination. When you put pen to paper and inscribe those goals in your journal, realize that an unwritten challenge will accompany each goal. As you start to take action, you might understand that something else is stopping you: emotional uncertainty and the feeling of loss.

Once you recognize that fear is getting in your way, you must locate the source of your anxiety and find a way to move forward in spite of it. You don’t negotiate with it; you find a way to accept the uncertainty that accompanies the feeling of failure. Fear disguises itself as procrastination or distraction. You think to yourself, “I’m not ready. It’s not the perfect time. I’m not good enough. I’ll be better tomorrow.”