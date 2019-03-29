Move over, WeWork. This Belize beachside coworking space is the dream

WeWork has a gym, The Wing has on-demand blowouts, a podcast , and a magazine , 3den is basically a spa , Fosbury and Sons has understated elegance, and Servcorp has private jets, but Belize’s new coworking space may best them all. The Belize Tourism Board is opening the first-ever overwater bungalow coworking space on a tiny island 10 miles off the coast of Belize.

While all coworking spaces claim their business is “more than a workspace” and their unique design and the various perks they offer “set them apart,” the Belize Tourism Board (BTB) may actually be right. The bungalow is situated over the brilliantly blue water on Tobacco Caye. The coworking space has an open-concept layout to help coworkers feel right at home and make collaboration easy. There are standing desks, a wellness center, executive parking, a VIP boardroom, and, of course, Wi-Fi and a killer view.

Even better, it’s pretty easy to apply and if you are accepted into its ranks, it’s totally free to be a member. If you live in the U.S. and are over 18, apply for a work trip to Belize’s new paradise-based coworking space, send an email before April 9, 2019, to belizesure@gmail.com explaining why you’re the perfect workaholic candidate in desperate need of a new location. If you make your case well, you could win an all-expenses-paid, five-day trip for two to Belize to work in the overwater bungalow coworking space of your dreams, sending off emails while looking at palm trees instead of your dead-eyed, overworked coworking space cohort.