How Lyft built its $24 billion brand image with pop culture

Lyft was always a bit . . . different. While Uber smashed and grabbed its way around the world to become not only synonymous with ride-hailing but also the verb to describe it, it did so with a cool, sleek brand design. Black and white. It courted celebrities, but ones which helped amplify its baller ethos.

Lyft’s first logo, on the other hand, was a giant, fuzzy pink mustache.

The Glowstache may have been officially retired in 2016 (RIP Glowstache!), but it symbolized the warm, fun, and friendly vibe Lyft was going for from the start. It was using cuddly cute to combat the cold severity of Uber, and that approach also extended into its marketing, with a strategy to use the fun of pop culture to buoy its brand. Even its first ad back in 2014 used brightly colored animation to explain what and who the company was. Since then, Lyft branched out into celebrity-driven ad campaigns, branded entertainment, and brand partnerships all aimed at showing us just how fun-loving a ride-hailing app could be.

Branded entertainment is a tricky business. It’s a balance between making something cool enough people will actually want to watch and enjoy while still getting the brand in there enough that it doesn’t distract. But again, juuuust enough that somebody remembers who paid for it. Two Lyft efforts that managed to pull that off were Kevin Hart: Lyft Legend and Undercover Lyft.

In 2017, Lyft entertainment teamed with Kevin Hart to create a web series for the comedians’ LOL Network. With two season so far, it seems there’s plenty of mileage in Hart dressed up as a Lyft driver named Donald Mac, pranking unsuspecting riders. The series is produced by Lyft Entertainment, Hartbeat Productions, Free Period Productions, and Pygmy Wolf Productions in association with Lionsgate.

Undercover Lyft takes the dressed-up celebrity prank a step further by basically using a different celebrity for each episode. So far, the show has featured Chance The Rapper, DJ Khaled, Taraji P. Henson, and Odell Beckham Jr., among others.

Of course, both take place in a Lyft ride. The brand then perhaps doesn’t need to smash a commercial message over our heads, because its service and brand are quietly at the center of the action.