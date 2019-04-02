Subway’s new tuna sandwich is made out of Facebook

The Green Goddess Tuna Melt. It’s the newest sandwich on sale at Subway now. And while it might not sound delicious to you–it certainly doesn’t to me–it’s tested with consumers as one of the most successful subs Subway has created in years. And it represents a new way the company is working to break out of a multi-year rut by working with the modern food publishing brand Tastemade.

When you think Subway, your mind probably goes to the $5 footlong jingle (RIP). Turkey sandwiches. Meatball sandwiches. The Italian BMT. These mainstays have helped Subway best even McDonald’s as the most popular fast food franchise in the world. But the past few years have been tough for the company. One problem was that Subway–which owns none of its own stores–had over-franchised itself, creating so many Subways that they competed with one another. So as of January 2019 it has closed 2,305 locations since its peak in 2015. It closed 1,100 just last year. The other problem was that fancier, fast-casual sandwich chains–including Jimmy John’s, Potbelly, and Firehouse Subs–began to take a bite out of the $30 billion U.S. sandwich chain market.

To compete, Subway knows it needs to expand beyond the old mainstay subs the company is known for. “What we’ve been hearing from our guests consistently is they’re hungry for bolder flavor options,” says Len Van Popering, vice president of global brand management and innovation at Subway. Instead of being defined merely as the healthiest fast-food option, Subway wants to be a little bit more craveable. It’s a fine line to walk. Fast food is struggling as consumers are increasingly eschewing red meat (even bacon!). So how do you go viral without creating the next Double Down?

So in 2017, it formed an exclusive partnership with the food publishing company Tastemade–not to make sponsored content in some typical media partnership–but to, essentially, make sponsored subs. Tastemade is mining its own insights, born for the 300 million monthly engagements it has with readers on recipes on its site and videos on Facebook, and putting them on a bun. Maybe that sounds vague; to publishers, it’s not. Publishers have an intimate understanding of the types of content people want to read about (just see how often Fast Company writes about why open office plans stink!). Tastemade’s initiative seems to be the first of its kind, but it is reminiscent of how Buzzfeed’s Tasty food brand sells its own ice-cream flavors in a deal with Nestlé.

The first Tastemade products have just hit stores for the month of April, and both are tuna subs. One is the Tuna BLT (which is exactly what it sounds like–a tuna sub with bacon, lettuce, and tomato). The other is the aforementioned Green Goddess Tuna Melt, which is a toasted tuna sub with mozzarella cheese, spinach, tomatoes, onions, and green goddess dressing.

Anyone who has eaten a salad in the last five years has probably been green goddessed to death already. It’s perhaps the greatest branded dressing in history–exuding a combination of wellness and female empowerment–that seems to have made its way to every cute lunch café on the planet (even though the dressing has a surprisingly racist origin story). With an ever-interpreted flavor that’s not quite as predictable as a ranch, it often has your typical fat-meets-acid base of mayo, oil, and lemon, but a variety of herbs and greens can be blended in to give it a green glow that exudes health. It’s perfect for Instagram, and it often tastes truly delicious.

It wasn’t so obvious to Subway, though, that green goddess was a thing–not before Tastemade could point to the growing number of engagements with green goddess in its own data from its site and social. “Prior to working [with Tastemade], we didn’t have green goddess on our radar,” admits Van Popering. Perhaps hearing the surprise in my voice, he later clarified that trendspotting with a massive corporation that answers to shareholders and franchisees is a bit different from doing it casually as an individual. “If you look at the [fast-food] industry itself, you’d be hard-pressed to find anyone serving green goddess on a sandwich. Maybe there are occasions on a salad,” he says.