Facebook took down hundreds of “inauthentic” Philippines pages

Facebook announced that it took down 200 pages, accounts, and groups that were performing “coordinated inauthentic behavior.” These accounts, Facebook’s head of cybersecurity policy Nathaniel Gleicher wrote in a blog post , generally shared content about “local and political news, including topics like the upcoming elections, candidate updates and views, alleged misconduct of political opponents, and controversial events that were purported to occur during previous administrations.”

These accounts had millions of followers, and spent the equivalent of around $59,000 to advertise on the platform.

Facebook also said that the people behind these accounts tried to remain anonymous, but the social network discovered that they were associated with a businessman named Nic Gabunada. Gabunada used to run a Philippines media company and helped manage the social media campaign of the country’s president Rodrigo Duterte during the past election. Duterte, who was elected in 2016, frequently used social media during his campaign to galvanize his base.

Gleicher adds that these pages and accounts were taken down due to their coordinated behavior and not because of the actual content they posted.

This is just one example of the company’s global crackdown on unauthentic behavior. Over the last year, the company has taken down hundreds of accounts–some of which had ties to both Russia and Iran.