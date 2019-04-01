New Fast Company event to feature Michelle Pfeiffer, Jim Coulter, Abigail Disney

The first meeting of the Fast Company Impact Council will bring together leaders in business, the arts, entrepreneurship, and social impact for a day of high-impact panels, interviews, and interactive roundtables led by Fast Company journalists.

Confirmed speakers and discussion leaders include actress and producer Michelle Pfeiffer; filmmaker and philanthropist Abigail Disney; Jim Coulter, co-CEO and founding partner of TPG; Caterina Fake, a serial entrepreneur and host of the Should This Exist? podcast; NYU professor and author Scott Galloway; and former Apple designer Imran Chaudhri, now cofounder of Humane.

The meeting will be held at the Conrad New York in Manhattan on April 18.

The Fast Company Impact Council is an invitation-only collective of innovative leaders and the most creative people in business. Fast Company’s editors will regularly survey and interview members of the group for its perspectives on some of the greatest opportunities and most pressing challenges of our time, and the role companies and council members can play in shaping the future and effecting change. Insights from the council will be featured in the November issue of Fast Company.

Topics at the annual meeting with include a deep dive into the ethics of emerging technologies, and sessions on design thinking, data privacy, authentic corporate branding, and much more.

The festival is sponsored by McKinsey & Company and SAP.

Visit the Impact Council website for information on how to apply for membership.