Apple should offer a “Prime with Privacy” services super-bundle

This week, Apple showed us in broad stokes, a number of important new services at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino –News+, Arcade, Card, TV channels, TV+–but some of the most important details were vexingly absent. Those details were mainly about the price–not just the price of each service, but the bundled prices of many of them together.

I’m hoping that Apple’s intent was to give us just the first half of a two-part story at the event, and that the second half, focused on pricing, will be just as compelling as the services themselves.

If we find out later that Apple simply plans to sell services like News+ and TV+ and Apple Card on an à la carte basis, it will be missing a huge opportunity.

A far more interesting proposition involves Apple taking a page from Amazon Prime and putting together a variety of services into a super-bundle that users can opt to pay for in a yearly lump sum. Prime, which bundles together free digital services, free shipping, and other things, now has more than 100 million paying members. And yes, Amazon offers a branded credit card, too, which earns rewards when used to pay for Amazon goods and services.

Apple can use a similar model, a giant affinity group made up of people who happen to own Apple devices. That’s a big crowd–there are now 1.4 billion Apple devices out in the wild, including 900 million iPhones.

The sheer size of that (relatively affluent) group is one leverage point, but Apple can bring something else to the table that Amazon can’t deliver–a guarantee of data privacy.

Apple’s privacy product

We often think of Facebook and Google as the big players in a digital advertising business that’s fueled by personal data, and Amazon should be added to that group, too. The company is putting a lot of energy into growing its own advertising platform, and the business is gaining steam fast. Amazon can offer advertisers a mixture of targeting data that Google and Facebook can’t deliver–and that’s detailed data about the shopping and purchasing habits of millions of Amazon marketplace shoppers.